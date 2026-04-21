All you need to know about Met Gala 2026: Hosts, theme, dress code and more

In the exhibition ‘Costume Art,’ the connection between fashion and all the museums’ collections is justified by the concept of the ‘dressed body.’ The dress code for the event, ‘Fashion Is Art,’ allows visitors to treat clothes as pieces of art. In the design process, it is essential to refer to various historical works of art, including the minimalist style of Mondrian and the inspiration from Picasso, Goya, and Cocteau in couture.

What is the ticket price of Met Gala 2026?

Each ticket costs $100,000, whereas a table can be purchased from $350,000. It was estimated that in 2025, the event generated $31 million in revenue, which goes directly to the annual budget of the Costume Institute. The gala is an inherent element of its functioning. This year, however, the participation of billionaires in the event sparked protests against the Met Gala 2026.

Inside the gala experience

Upon entry into the museum, visitors are in for a well-planned night experience. Cocktail reception is held in the Great Hall, after which there is dinner served around the Temple of Dendur, prepared by Olivier Cheng. The flower displays by Raúl Àvila create an atmosphere that turns out to be theatrical. There is always some kind of performance in the event; previous performers have included Usher and Stevie Wonder.