All you need to know about Met Gala 2026: Hosts, theme, dress code and more

The Met Gala 2026 is expected to make headlines all over the world once more, as the annual celebration of high fashion comes back to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Commonly referred to as fashion’s biggest night, it combines elements of Hollywood glamour, the luxury of high fashion, and the extravagance of money into one show.
The Met Gala 2026 focuses on the inauguration of the Condé M. Nast Galleries, an 11,500-square-foot venue situated in the previous location of the Met gift shop. It represents a significant development in the history of the Costume Institute that used to be restricted to a tiny basement gallery until recently. Now the Costume Institute finds itself at the entrance of the Great Hall where it meets the eyes of each visitor immediately after entering the building. Fashion had been fighting for equality to painting and sculpture for many years.
Who will host this year’s event?
Among the co-chairs for this year are Beyoncé, who joined after a gap of ten years, with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos have also joined the panel. Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will be hosting the live stream while Emma Chamberlain is the red carpet Correspondent.
What is the theme and dress code?
In the exhibition ‘Costume Art,’ the connection between fashion and all the museums’ collections is justified by the concept of the ‘dressed body.’ The dress code for the event, ‘Fashion Is Art,’ allows visitors to treat clothes as pieces of art. In the design process, it is essential to refer to various historical works of art, including the minimalist style of Mondrian and the inspiration from Picasso, Goya, and Cocteau in couture.
Each ticket costs $100,000, whereas a table can be purchased from $350,000. It was estimated that in 2025, the event generated $31 million in revenue, which goes directly to the annual budget of the Costume Institute. The gala is an inherent element of its functioning. This year, however, the participation of billionaires in the event sparked protests against the Met Gala 2026.
Upon entry into the museum, visitors are in for a well-planned night experience. Cocktail reception is held in the Great Hall, after which there is dinner served around the Temple of Dendur, prepared by Olivier Cheng. The flower displays by Raúl Àvila create an atmosphere that turns out to be theatrical. There is always some kind of performance in the event; previous performers have included Usher and Stevie Wonder.