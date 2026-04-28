Met Gala’s most viral & bizarre fashion moments

From fun drama to viral memes, revisit the most unforgettable and bizarre looks from the Met Gala. Over the years, celebrities have turned the red carpet into a spectacle of creativity and chaos. From Priyanka Chopra’s dramatic Dior moment to Kim Kardashian’s mysterious Balenciaga look, these iconic outfits prove the Met Gala is as much about memes as it is about couture. Get ready for a throwback to fashion’s boldest, weirdest, and most talked-about moments.