Oscars 2026: Isha Ambani dazzles in strapless vintage Valentino gown

Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, is as much about fashion as it is about film. It always brings out the finest lineup to the spotlight and this time stealing most of it was Isha Ambani. She walked the red carpet with her husband Anand Piramal, stunning in vintage Valentino haute couture.

Spring romance on the red carpet: Decoding Isha Ambani’s floral Valentino look at the Oscars 2026

The 98th Academy Awards held on March 15, saw glam, style and absolute couture ready stars, as they posed for the camera. Isha Ambani alongside her husband Anand grabbed eyeballs as they walked down the red carpet in sheer elegance and style. For the event, Isha chose to go classic. She wore a vintage Valentino gown and paired it with a diamond choker and diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. The diamonds were understatedly overflowing with some of the rarest ones shimmering in the Oscars' glow.

Her strapless look was an ode to this year’s chosen look that most of the celebs rocked in. Isha exuded a soft, romantic vibe in a floral-inspired ensemble, featuring delicate embroidery on champagne-toned fabric that perfectly captured the spirit of spring. A structured bodice elevated her silhouette, while the flowing skirt added the graceful finish the look demanded.