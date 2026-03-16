Oscars 2026: Isha Ambani dazzles in strapless vintage Valentino gown

Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, is as much about fashion as it is about film. It always brings out the finest lineup to the spotlight and this time stealing most of it was Isha Ambani. She walked the red carpet with her husband Anand Piramal, stunning in vintage Valentino haute couture.
The 98th Academy Awards held on March 15, saw glam, style and absolute couture ready stars, as they posed for the camera. Isha Ambani alongside her husband Anand grabbed eyeballs as they walked down the red carpet in sheer elegance and style. For the event, Isha chose to go classic. She wore a vintage Valentino gown and paired it with a diamond choker and diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. The diamonds were understatedly overflowing with some of the rarest ones shimmering in the Oscars' glow.
Her strapless look was an ode to this year’s chosen look that most of the celebs rocked in. Isha exuded a soft, romantic vibe in a floral-inspired ensemble, featuring delicate embroidery on champagne-toned fabric that perfectly captured the spirit of spring. A structured bodice elevated her silhouette, while the flowing skirt added the graceful finish the look demanded.
On the other hand, complimenting the elegance of Isha, her husband wore a Dolce and Gabbana tailored suit. The classic Hollywood man look was brought out as Anand paired a white shirt cleanly tucked with a black dinner jacket adorned with intricate red threadwork. He completed the look with black trousers, a classic bow tie and a black Oxford shoes. The wide-framed glass only added a flair to the traditional gentlemanly look.
Isha during her visit to the States made some prominent connections as well. Before the event, dressed in relaxed denim and shirt look, she visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, where she met with the museum’s director and president, Amy Homma. The duo shared a conversation on cinema, arts and cultural storytelling.