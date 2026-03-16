Oscars 2026: In Memoriam honoured fashion designer Armani but skipped Valentino from the list

Every year, the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars becomes the ceremony’s most touching moment where Hollywood pauses to honor the legendary figures the industry has lost. This year, the tribute paid homage to icons such as Catherine O’Hara, Diane Keaton, Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Michele Singer Reiner, Val Kilmer, and fashion legend Giorgio Armani, among many others. However fans noticed Valentino Garavani, one of the notable figures of the industry, was absent from the list.

Was Valentino intentionally skipped from In Memoriam list at Oscars 2026? Fans question his absence

As the curtains rose at the 98th Academy Awards, the world came together to celebrate cinema in the most grandeur way. One of the ceremony’s parts is the In Memoriam segment where the industry bids farewell to some of its most cherished and influential members. Through carefully crafted montages the legends are honoured as silence fills the room.

This time it wasn’t just the on-screen legends but also the ceremony celebrated the journey of one of the greatest designers Giorgio Armani. The man who made every celeb look their best in not just award shows but also in films.