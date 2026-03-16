Oscars 2026: In Memoriam honoured fashion designer Armani but skipped Valentino from the list

Every year, the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars becomes the ceremony’s most touching moment where Hollywood pauses to honor the legendary figures the industry has lost. This year, the tribute paid homage to icons such as Catherine O’Hara, Diane Keaton, Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Michele Singer Reiner, Val Kilmer, and fashion legend Giorgio Armani, among many others. However fans noticed Valentino Garavani, one of the notable figures of the industry, was absent from the list.
As the curtains rose at the 98th Academy Awards, the world came together to celebrate cinema in the most grandeur way. One of the ceremony’s parts is the In Memoriam segment where the industry bids farewell to some of its most cherished and influential members. Through carefully crafted montages the legends are honoured as silence fills the room.
This time it wasn’t just the on-screen legends but also the ceremony celebrated the journey of one of the greatest designers Giorgio Armani. The man who made every celeb look their best in not just award shows but also in films.
Armani, Hollywood’s one of the greatest architects of fashion passed away in Sept 2025, leaving behind a legacy for generation to live by. From Bruce Wayne’s civilian wardrobe in The Dark Knight to the commanding suits worn by Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, his designs have shaped many majestic looks on screen.
Amidst the celebration of such great legends, fans were quick to notice that another remarkable designer Valentino was missing from the list. The designer, who passed away in January 2026, had long made his mark on the industry with his unbelievable visions.
It was he who gave the world Valentino Red, a shade that went on to become one of fashion’s most iconic styles. His omission therefore felt particularly out of place, especially when one of his greatest fashion rivals, Armani, was included on the list. We can only say now the man was ironically fashionably forgotten!
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