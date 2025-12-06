Did you know the necklace of Jennifer Lopez by Manish Malhotra has over 168 carats of rare emeralds?

It's already been a few days since the global sensation Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Billionaire wedding at Udaipur, where she also performed. JLo for that big, fat Indian wedding of Netra Mantena, the daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and Vami Gadiraju, co-founder of Superorder, stunned in a blush pink cutwork Manish Malhotra saree and completed her look with elaborate emerald jewellery from Malhotra's line.

The look immediately went viral, with fans and fashion critics calling it one of her most impressive cultural style moments. Social media was flooded with photos and videos of Lopez, with one comment capturing the overall sentiment: “She did it right.”

Here are the details of Jennifer Lopez's Manish Malhotra look

Jennifer Lopez wore a blush saree from the Inaya collection of Manish Malhotra, which featured a delicate latticework, a crystallized bodice, and the couturier’s signature embellished cutwork drape. Adding to the spell is the opulent Maharani emerald necklace from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery, multi-hued, inspired by the royal heirlooms of India’s Maharanis, and crafted in over 1,800 hours with more than 168 carats of rare emeralds.

Paired with matching earrings, signature palm cuffs, a diamond bangle, and ring, it became a breathtaking moment where global star power meets the pinnacle of Indian couture and high-jewellery craftsmanship.

The blush tone anchored the look with an unmistakable Manish Malhotra sensibility—contemporary, striking and instantly iconic.