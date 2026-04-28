Isha Ambani's Dior gown steals attention at a recent beauty launch event in Mumbai

The fabric of the dress, in a sea foam colour, was embroidered with thousands of tiny hand sewn flowers and sequins that shimmered with the light but never detracted the appearance of the rest of the dress. The embroidery became minimal towards the hemline creating an ethereal look, with the neck line containing a contrasting black bow.

Isha Ambani’s look was styled by Dani Michelle, and the emphasis was laid on simplicity. The Ambanis have been frequently seen wearing very accessorised outfits. However, the styling remained subtle for once. The only accessories included a couple of rings on the fingers and some drop earrings. The waist was defined, and the neck and short sleeves maintained the balance of the whole look. The transparency of the bottom part made the dress look elongated.

Tanvi Chemburkar, an acclaimed make-up artist, created a beautiful fresh make-up look to complement Isha's Dior gown. The make-up was very subtle and drew attention to the bright eyes, aside from a nude lip. Her hair was styled sleek and straight with no extra adornments so that the focus could be completely directed at her couture gown.