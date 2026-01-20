Isha Ambani once sold a mansion to JLo and Ben Affleck: Here’s how much they paid

The Ambanis are known for their opulent lifestyle and ultra-luxury living. Extravagance isn’t just a preference for them, it’s a way of life. A few years back, Isha Ambani added a beautiful jewel to the legacy by acquiring a stunning mansion in the United State’s Beverly Hills.

The property made headlines again in 2023 when it was sold to power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for an eye-watering sum. Let’s dive deeper into this world of unmatched luxury and decode the numbers, details, and architectural choices that might just scream ‘broke’ from your back!

Inside Isha Ambani’s Beverly Hills property deal: The jaw-dropping price paid by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter, Isha Ambani, is widely known for her refined taste in style and fashion, and when it comes to her home, compromise was never an option. In 2021, she and her husband, Anand Piramal, acquired a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills, USA. It soon became more than just a showpiece for them. Isha became a mother and the home was filled with giggles soon after.

But in 2023, the couple decided to part ways with the property, but only at a value that reflected its proper stature. After years of on and off listings the mansion found its new owners in celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The estate was sold for a staggering USD 61 million (approximately INR 508 crore), a figure that has been etched into the history of luxury real estate transactions.

Amenities

Coming to the most intriguing part, the mansion is absolutely huge as it spreads across 38,000 sq ft. It is extravagant in itself. The mansion comprised 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It also boasts some of the most high-class amenities imaginable, including a private salon, a spa, multiple gyms, an indoor pickleball court, and an infinity pool. Alongside these it also has lush gardens, a 12-car garage, an outdoor kitchen, and an entertainment space.

As for the recent update, the house is again on and off the real estate market following JLo and Ben’s divorce.