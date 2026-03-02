Zendaya and Tom Holland already married? Actress’ hairstylist spills the tea

The internet is already officially in its meltdown since a bombshell dropped during the 2026 Actor Awards. The apparently couple-of-the-moment, Zendaya and Tom Holland, might have orchestrated the final Hollywood robbery: an undercover wedding.
This was discovered in a red carpet interview on Sunday when Zendaya long time stylist and close friend, Law Roach was asked concerning the status of the couple. Knowingly smiling, Law informed reporters that the wedding has already taken place. “You missed it.” He laughed and said when asked whether he was being serious, it is very true and literally fled, leaving fans and photographers flack-jawed.
Should the news be true, it will be the climax of a romance that has been characterised by the privacy. Zendaya and Tom initially met in 2017 on the set of the Spider-Man: Homecoming and started having a relationship in 2021, but they did not officially address it. Ever since they have protectively defied their relationship. Tom earlier stated that their relation is what they want to consider holy, and it has nothing to do with their professional life.
It was ostensibly the journey to the altar, which started in late 2024. It is indicated that Tom asked permission to ask both the parents of Zendaya before proposing her between the Christmas and New Year period. It also might be noted that when it was time to attend the Golden Globe in 2025, Zendaya wore a five-carat diamond ring and an inconspicuous T-tattoo. Soon thereafter, Tom even corrected a reporter who called Zendaya his girlfriend, and was categorical, saying, fiancée.
What’s next for the newly wed?
Although the day and place of the wedding are still unknown, the two do not seem to have been separated in terms of work or even in terms of relationship. They will be co-stars in the next epic film The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan as well as in the following Spider-Man sequel, Brand New Day.
Regardless of whether they have formally pronounced themselves husband and wife or Law is merely playing the press a game, one thing is definite: Zendaya and Tom continue to be the most likable-and least accessible couple in Hollywood.