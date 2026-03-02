Zendaya and Tom Holland already married? Actress’ hairstylist spills the tea

The internet is already officially in its meltdown since a bombshell dropped during the 2026 Actor Awards. The apparently couple-of-the-moment, Zendaya and Tom Holland, might have orchestrated the final Hollywood robbery: an undercover wedding.

This was discovered in a red carpet interview on Sunday when Zendaya long time stylist and close friend, Law Roach was asked concerning the status of the couple. Knowingly smiling, Law informed reporters that the wedding has already taken place. “You missed it.” He laughed and said when asked whether he was being serious, it is very true and literally fled, leaving fans and photographers flack-jawed.

Should the news be true, it will be the climax of a romance that has been characterised by the privacy. Zendaya and Tom initially met in 2017 on the set of the Spider-Man: Homecoming and started having a relationship in 2021, but they did not officially address it. Ever since they have protectively defied their relationship. Tom earlier stated that their relation is what they want to consider holy, and it has nothing to do with their professional life.