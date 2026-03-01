DGCA announces new rules for air ticket refunds and bookings!

This only applies if the ticket was booked directly through the airline's website and if the departure is at least 7 days away (for domestic) or 15 days away (for international). While there is no penalty fee, you still have to pay the difference in fare if you reschedule to a more expensive flight.

The DGCA has set firm deadlines for airlines to return your money. If booked using credit cards, refunds must be processed within 7 days. If you paid cash at an airline office, the refund must be made immediately. For bookings made through third parties (like MakeMyTrip or EaseMyTrip), the airline is responsible for ensuring the refund is completed within 14 working days.