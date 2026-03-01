DGCA announces new rules for air ticket refunds and bookings!

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently issued a major update to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) regarding ticket refunds. These rules, announced this February and are designed to be much more passenger-friendly and will officially come into effect on March 26, 2026.
This only applies if the ticket was booked directly through the airline's website and if the departure is at least 7 days away (for domestic) or 15 days away (for international). While there is no penalty fee, you still have to pay the difference in fare if you reschedule to a more expensive flight.
The DGCA has set firm deadlines for airlines to return your money. If booked using credit cards, refunds must be processed within 7 days. If you paid cash at an airline office, the refund must be made immediately. For bookings made through third parties (like MakeMyTrip or EaseMyTrip), the airline is responsible for ensuring the refund is completed within 14 working days.
If you make a typo in your name while booking, airlines are now barred from charging you to fix it, provided you report the error within 24 hours of booking. The ticket was booked directly via the airline’s website. Even if you buy a non-refundable promotional fare, the airline must refund all statutory taxes and airport charges (like UDF, ADF and PSF) if you cancel or don't show up.
They are also prohibited from charging an additional processing fee to issue these refunds. Airlines can no longer automatically turn your refund into a credit shell (a voucher for future travel). This can only be done at your explicit request. You always have the right to ask for your money back. If a passenger or a family member on the same PNR is hospitalized, airlines are encouraged to offer either a full refund or a credit shell, provided medical documentation is submitted.