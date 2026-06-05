The Odyssey ticket prices surging up to USD 1000? Here's what you need to know

However, the IMAX ticket prices for the movie have faced a sharp hike and are available at around USD 500 to USD 1000 that too on eBay due to long queues on traditional ticketing websites.

These ticket prices are for shows in USA's New York, Arizona, Florida and Texas. IMAX 70mm screens are anyway more costly than standard screen, given their enhanced quality and size.

Fans angry as ticket fiasco continues

Reports suggest that the tickets for the upcoming epic drama went live on AMC at noon but servers went down within half an hour due to huge demand. This resulted in long queues outside kiosks as ticket bookings had been paused. People trying to purchase at home on the website faced similar issues and were unable to book tickets.