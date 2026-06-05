The Odyssey ticket prices surging up to USD 1000? Here's what you need to know

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic drama, The Odyssey, is set to release on July 17, 2026. However, owing to the massive demand, ticket prices have reportedly skyrocketed. Moreover, there have been complains of long queues at AMC theatres, preventing fans from booking tickets.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a historic film, being the first ever feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Naturally, fans don't want to miss a day before they can catch the grand epic on IMAX 70mm.
However, the IMAX ticket prices for the movie have faced a sharp hike and are available at around USD 500 to USD 1000 that too on eBay due to long queues on traditional ticketing websites.
These ticket prices are for shows in USA's New York, Arizona, Florida and Texas. IMAX 70mm screens are anyway more costly than standard screen, given their enhanced quality and size.
Reports suggest that the tickets for the upcoming epic drama went live on AMC at noon but servers went down within half an hour due to huge demand. This resulted in long queues outside kiosks as ticket bookings had been paused. People trying to purchase at home on the website faced similar issues and were unable to book tickets.
Fans were quick to let their frustrations out on social media as several complaints were made. The problem was worsened by secondary ticket sellers who sold tickets on eBay for certain screenings at an extremely high price.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is based on Homer's epic of the same name that dates back to 8th Century BCE. The film has a grand ensemble of talented actors, featuring Matt Damon in the lead role as King Odysseus.
Other actors include Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' Penelope, Tom Holland as their son, Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Mia Goth as Melantho, among many others.
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