Zendaya's glowing gown steals the spotlight in a perfectly choreographed fashion narrative

The Euphoria actress wore matching accessories as well. She donned blue feathered heels that were shaped like a bird's head. The sparkling jewels worn by her were from Tiffany & Co., along with the blue eyeshadow.

The trip started in Los Angeles with Zendaya wearing ‘something old,’ a gown designed in 2015 by Vivienne Westwood. In Paris, she switched to ‘something new,’ which was a custom-made design from Louis Vuitton. Lastly, ‘something borrowed’ was in Rome, where she donned an Armani Privé dress studded with jewels that Cate Blanchett had already worn before.

In the evening, she carried on with the same trend at the after-party. She wore a midnight blue outfit by Di Petsa Fall 2026 collection. It was a sheer halter dress with a tube-like fringe and flowing skirt with a front split. She wore the same Tiffany & Co. jewellery but replaced the white pumps with dark blue ones.

The fashion story was not based on one particular dress but involved a connection between each subsequent look. From her all-white dress in Los Angeles to a design of Paris with its black ribbon forming a train, which symbolically led to darker colours in Rome, it smoothly moved to a blue-embellished dress in New York. Zendaya's glowing gown felt like a natural conclusion to the whole fashion journey.