Zendaya’s secret wedding dress? Stylist Law Roach just revealed something big

When asked whether he had begun designing Zendaya’s wedding dress, Law replied candidly, “No! Zendaya is working on like six movies. I’m thinking about the press tours.”

He added, “It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship—well, not their relationship.”

He continued, emphasising that Zendaya and Holland are ‘as private as possible’, suggesting that the wedding—if and when it happens—will be an intimate affair with no media coverage.“The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see,” said Law.