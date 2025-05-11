Zendaya’s secret wedding dress? Stylist Law Roach just revealed something big

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s rumoured wedding plans have taken a mysterious turn, and fans might want to brace themselves because there may be no photos, no press and not even a glimpse at what Zendaya is wearing.
Celebrity stylist Law Roach, the creative force behind many of Zendaya’s most iconic red carpet looks, recently dropped a tantalising update about the star’s potential nuptials during an interview. While he kept the finer details tightly under wraps, Law made one thing clear: if a wedding does happen, it’s going to be deeply private and possibly away from the public eye.
When asked whether he had begun designing Zendaya’s wedding dress, Law replied candidly, “No! Zendaya is working on like six movies. I’m thinking about the press tours.”
He added, “It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship—well, not their relationship.”
He continued, emphasising that Zendaya and Holland are ‘as private as possible’, suggesting that the wedding—if and when it happens—will be an intimate affair with no media coverage.“The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see,” said Law.
Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while dating rumours persisted for years, their relationship was confirmed in 2021 after they were spotted kissing in public. Since then, the couple has maintained a low profile, making occasional joint appearances while generally steering clear of media frenzy.
Earlier this year, Zendaya made headlines by wearing a dazzling diamond ring to the Golden Globes, fuelling speculation that Tom had popped the question during a family gathering. However, neither star has publicly confirmed their engagement, keeping fans guessing. Whether or not we ever see the dress, one thing’s for certain: Zendaya’s next chapter—on and off screen—is sure to turn heads. Just maybe not on Instagram.