Preity Zinta apologises to fans for stern behaviour after abandoned IPL match in Dharamshala

In an unexpected turn of events at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, the IPL 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off midway last Thursday after just 10.1 overs. With growing tension along India’s northern borders, air raid alerts in neighbouring Jammu and Pathankot prompted a swift evacuation of players, officials, and fans from the stadium. Among those present was actor and co-owner of Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, who was seen on video personally requesting fans to exit the premises promptly. Days later, Preity took to social media to share a detailed note about the incident, expressing gratitude to authorities and extending an apology for her ‘curt’ demeanour during the evacuation.
“Finally back home after a crazy last few days,” she began in her post on X (formerly Twitter). “A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway Minister Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way,” she wrote.
Preity also thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, the Punjab Kings’ CEO Satish Menon, and the franchise’s operations team for their role in coordinating the orderly exit from the stadium.
She went on to directly address fans who were present that evening, writing, “To all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium — thank you, thank you, thank you for not panicking & for avoiding any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars.” Acknowledging the moment's gravity, she apologised for her briskness: “I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone, but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone. It was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe.”
The IPL has since been suspended indefinitely, according to a BCCI statement, in response to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan. Players and match officials were transported safely to Delhi via a special train arranged with assistance from Indian Railways.