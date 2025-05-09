IPL 2025 stands suspended indefinitely, announces BCCI

In wake of Operation Sindoor, the 58th league match of the IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 8) was cancelled after 10.1 overs of play in the first half, after the situation in the neighbouring cities escalated. There were air raid alerts in neighbouring Indian cities of Jammu and Pathankot, and now this has put the entire league at risk of being called off.

IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement of the suspension of IPL on Friday afternoon after an emergency meeting with tournament officials, citing the safety of players, support staff, and fans as the primary concern.

A senior BCCI official, confirming the development, remarked, "It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war." The suspension throws the remainder of the season, which was scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata, into complete uncertainty.