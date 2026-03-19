Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer suggests new and enhanced superpowers for Peter Parker

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer dropped on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 and the buzz around the film is getting quite serious. Fans and critics have unpacked the trailer to breakdown what can be expected from the movie.

The trailer starts with a short of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and goes on to reveal that in order to save the world, he had to make everyone forget about him. Later, in a worrisome twist, we get to know that Peter aka Spider-Man is going through a genetic mutation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer drops, fans dissect it

Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes plenty of revelations. In an YouTube video by a page titled ComicBookCast2, a fan breaks down the hints to share 11 changes that seem to have taken place in the much awaited MCU film.