Tom Holland wraps up Spider-Man: Brand New Day, director praises ‘fearless’ actor

Hollywood star Tom Holland has wrapped up filming for his upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who heaped praise on the actor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew wraps filming

Destin took to Instagram, where he revealed that he and the actor, 29, have completed filming on his fourth Spider-Man movie, which the director referred to as "the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of."

After Destin thanked his wife and children for their support during the movie's production, he also thanked the movie's "amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day," and "our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting."

"I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen," Destin wrote in the caption to his post, which showed a photo of him and Tom with flowers wrapped around Tom's neck and a second photo featuring the movie's crew.