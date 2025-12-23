Indie band Dindun to spread Christmas Eve cheer in Kolkata

This Christmas Eve, sign up for some musical cheers at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, as indie band Dindun takes over the stage. Titled, ‘ A very Dindun christmas eve special’ the evening will give a glimpse into the band’s upcoming album along with some of their signature songs.
Dindun comprises members, Sourjyo Sinha and Rohit Ganesh, who draw inspiration from the 70s Bollywood and rock for their new album which will release next year. The synth folk / alternative music duo will bring an hour-long musical extravaganza consisting of audio and video elements. The evening will feature a five piece band set with guest artistes from the city.
Sourjyo mentions, “‘We’re getting a full band together and most of our collaborators on our records over the years on stage for the first time. Exciting stuff, especially considering the more ambitious, full band, catchy stuff we're going to make for our upcoming album now’’.
Based out of Kolkata and Mumbai, the band embodies a unique fusion of musicscape embodying Sylheti, Bengali and Assamese languages. Drawing from folk music and the diverse forms of Indian film music, the two-member band develops their original tracks. The band which had once operated from tiny bedrooms has so far already produced two Volumes of music, crowd funded their first national tour and are all ready to bring out their latest album, early next year. To treat their fans and music lovers of the city, they would also be bringing to stage a few glimpses of the melodies from their next album.
For the city of Kolkata, that consists of new age music lovers, who appreciate indie and original music alongside established ones, Dindun has already created a base for itself. And what else than a musical evening listening to the musicians on Christmas Eve while spending time with friends, family or special ones?
What: A very DINDŪN Christmas Eve Special
When: December 24, 2025
Time: 7 pm onwards
Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club
