Indie band Dindun to spread Christmas Eve cheer in Kolkata

Based out of Kolkata and Mumbai, the band embodies a unique fusion of musicscape embodying Sylheti, Bengali and Assamese languages. Drawing from folk music and the diverse forms of Indian film music, the two-member band develops their original tracks. The band which had once operated from tiny bedrooms has so far already produced two Volumes of music, crowd funded their first national tour and are all ready to bring out their latest album, early next year. To treat their fans and music lovers of the city, they would also be bringing to stage a few glimpses of the melodies from their next album.

For the city of Kolkata, that consists of new age music lovers, who appreciate indie and original music alongside established ones, Dindun has already created a base for itself. And what else than a musical evening listening to the musicians on Christmas Eve while spending time with friends, family or special ones?

What: A very DINDŪN Christmas Eve Special

When: December 24, 2025

Time: 7 pm onwards

Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club