Exhibition in Kolkata lets modern film enthusiasts discover the genius in Shyam Benegal through photos, anecdotes, and discussions

Bringing his body of works in intellect and through conversations is the 6th edition of the AMI Arts Festival 2025 curated by the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. A special Shyam Benegal retrospective called The Lens of Revolution is an ongoing exhibition on the legendary filmmaker, curated by Atul Tiwari. The exhibition revisits the directors’ career spanning over five decades with revolutionary movies like Ankur, Manthan, Nishant, Junoon, Well done Abba, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Zubeidaa, Welcome to Sajjanpur. Benegal also forayed into non-feature narratives with movies on Jawaharlal Nehru and Satyajit Ray. Moreover, most of his movies have earned National Awards while restored versions are currently doing the rounds of film Festivals, just like Manthan was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The restrospective exhibition explores how Benegal used films as a platform to uphold the socio-political status quo of the Indian society and how his works, characters, dialogues and even locations became a significant symbol of reality, empathy and resistance in its quietest forms. Sharing rare insights into his filming techniques the viewers will be greeted with behind-the-scene photographs, film stills and even posters.