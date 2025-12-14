Exhibition in Kolkata lets modern film enthusiasts discover the genius in Shyam Benegal through photos, anecdotes, and discussions

As they say that a writer lives on through their words, similarly, a director lives on through their films. The thought process and films of one of the most prolific directors of art films in India, Shyam Benegal is still a masterclass for actors, directors and film enthusiasts. In fact, every generation discovers the man slightly more after revisiting his works on screen, through discussions or narrations from the actors who ever had the chance to work with him and memorabilia.
Bringing his body of works in intellect and through conversations is the 6th edition of the AMI Arts Festival 2025 curated by the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. A special Shyam Benegal retrospective called The Lens of Revolution is an ongoing exhibition on the legendary filmmaker, curated by Atul Tiwari. The exhibition revisits the directors’ career spanning over five decades with revolutionary movies like Ankur, Manthan, Nishant, Junoon, Well done Abba, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Zubeidaa, Welcome to Sajjanpur. Benegal also forayed into non-feature narratives with movies on Jawaharlal Nehru and Satyajit Ray. Moreover, most of his movies have earned National Awards while restored versions are currently doing the rounds of film Festivals, just like Manthan was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.
The restrospective exhibition explores how Benegal used films as a platform to uphold the socio-political status quo of the Indian society and how his works, characters, dialogues and even locations became a significant symbol of reality, empathy and resistance in its quietest forms. Sharing rare insights into his filming techniques the viewers will be greeted with behind-the-scene photographs, film stills and even posters.
The Lens of Revolution was inaugurated in the presence of Pia Benegal, Divya Dutta, Rajit Kapur, Sachin Khedekar, Syed. Mohd. Irfan and curator Atul Tiwari who has not only worked with Benegal in his movies but also been a long time collaborator with the director. The exhibition not only pays a tribute to a master filmmaker but also opens up the vast treasure trove of talent that he was to be discovered and re-discovered under modern light.
The Lens of Revolution is on display at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity till January 31, 2026
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.