Serendipity Arts Festival returns with its 10th chapter in Goa

This December, Goa is set to be turned into a colourful playground of creativity when Serendipity Arts Festival comes back with a bang to commemorate its historical 10th anniversary edition. The festival is set to take place from December 12 to 21 in Panjim.

The event will bring life to the heritage buildings along the Riverfront with over 250 projects. Over 35 top-notch curators have managed to bring together a lineup of incredible visual artists, chefs, musicians, performers and storytellers from India as well as around the globe. Festival director Smriti Rajgarhia tell us more on what to expect at the festival:

Serendipity Arts Festival 2025 promises a 10-day celebration with theatre, music, food, visual arts and experiences for all ages

Does this year’s festival have a specific theme?

This year’s edition isn’t built around a single theme but around a set of questions that guide our engagement with the arts: how we remember, how we coexist, and how we imagine our shared futures. As we mark the festival’s 10th year, there are projects that respond to Goa’s layered histories and contemporary transformations, while others look outward to global concerns around ecology, technology, and identity. The diversity of responses across performance, craft, culinary arts, sound and visual practices creates a festival that remains rooted in place yet expansive in its thinking. The intention is to hold space for reflection as well as discovery.

What are the factors that went into selecting the artists for the festival?

Our selection of artists is guided by a commitment to diversity — of form, geography, language, experience and thought. We work closely with our curators, who bring their own research trajectories into the festival and invite artists whose practices respond meaningfully to contemporary cultural questions. This means welcoming emerging voices alongside established practitioners, and bringing together traditional craft knowledge, experimental performance, digital media and community-based work. Ultimately, we look for artists who expand how we see and think, and who can enter into dialogue with audiences in Goa and beyond.