Billy Ray Cyrus demands legal fees from woman claiming to be Miley’s mother

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is now seeking to reclaim legal expenses in the thousands of pounds from a woman who brought a suit against him alleging that she is the real mother of his daughter, pop star Miley Cyrus.
After the dismissal of the "absurd" lawsuit, Billy filed an application this week seeking that an amount of $7,564.13 (about £5,980) be paid to him by Jayme Lee, which he claims are his legal expenses incurred in defending against her accusations.
The lawsuit was filed in May, claiming that she is the biological mother of Miley Cyrus, whom she claims she gave birth to at the age of 12, with a "private adoption agreement" with Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus. The terms of the agreement were to name the child, as well as serve as a nanny and piano teacher, which was later violated, giving rise to a suit for breach of contract, fraud, and emotional distress.
64-year-old Billy quickly disputed the reports, with his lawyer labeling the lawsuit "false and absurd" and speculating that it had been brought solely to harass him and his family. In the court filings, it was clearly stated that Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are the biological parents of Miley.
The trial that Lee demanded has been refused by a judge in October. The previous month, Billy filed a motion for dismissal on all claims against her, which has been granted on 5 December.
Although his lawyer has stated that Billy "was awarded the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs," the country music star filed for such payment from Lee this past week. Now that the case is resolved, Billy is said to be enjoying quality time with his loved ones during the approaching Christmas season.