Billy Ray Cyrus demands legal fees from woman claiming to be Miley’s mother

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is now seeking to reclaim legal expenses in the thousands of pounds from a woman who brought a suit against him alleging that she is the real mother of his daughter, pop star Miley Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed a lawsuit on Jayme Lee

After the dismissal of the "absurd" lawsuit, Billy filed an application this week seeking that an amount of $7,564.13 (about £5,980) be paid to him by Jayme Lee, which he claims are his legal expenses incurred in defending against her accusations.

The lawsuit was filed in May, claiming that she is the biological mother of Miley Cyrus, whom she claims she gave birth to at the age of 12, with a "private adoption agreement" with Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus. The terms of the agreement were to name the child, as well as serve as a nanny and piano teacher, which was later violated, giving rise to a suit for breach of contract, fraud, and emotional distress.