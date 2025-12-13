Five Conor McGregor controversies fans and haters remember

The former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor built a colossal brand off the back of his fighting skill and his ‘notorious’ persona. Yet his career has been a rollercoaster, peppered with headline-grabbing incidents which have drawn the ire of critics and tested the loyalty of even his most devoted fans.

Here are five of the controversies that continue to define the Irish superstar

The infamous bus attack (2018)

Perhaps the most dramatic of his non-fight antics, Conor and his entourage stormed a UFC event car park in New York, attacking a bus carrying rival fighters. He threw a metal dolly through a window, injuring several people. The intended target was Khabib Nurmagomedov. The episode led to an arrest, a guilty plea for disorderly conduct and ultimately community service for Conor, overshadowing his return to the sport.

Pub punch-up (2019)

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from a Dublin pub showed Conor punching an elderly man, Desmond, who refused a shot of Conor's Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand. That incident had shocked the world because it showed unprovoked aggression from Conor outside of the controlled environment of the Octagon. Conor was subsequently fined and issued a public apology.

Miami fan phone smash (2019)

In a fit of impulse, Conor was arrested in Miami for smashing a fan's phone, Ahmed, after the man tried to take a photo of him. While the criminal charges were later dropped, the civil case was settled out of court. It was another instance of his short temper boiling over in a public space, cementing a perception of arrogance and entitlement.

Dangerous driving offences (2022)

While not an act of violence, Conor was pulled over in Dublin for motoring offenses such as careless driving. The former champion later faced charges and was given a two-year ban from driving plus a fine. To be handed punishment for everyday road offenses only brought the global icon back down to earth and gave his critics another stick to beat him with.

Sexual assault civil case (2024)

That was a severe blow to his reputation after a civil jury found Conor liable in a sexual assault against Nikita in a Dublin hotel room dating back to 2018, ordering him to pay significant damages. Though he was never convicted criminally, the civil court ruling deeply divided public opinion and saw several business partners distance themselves from the fighter.