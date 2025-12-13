Conor McGregor marries Dee Devlin in intimate Vatican ceremony

The UFC superstar Conor McGregor married his long-time fiancée Dee Devlin in a discreetly exquisite ceremony in Vatican City. Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin, who have been together since 2008, got hitched on Friday at the historic Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini.
It was reportedly a small and intimate wedding, with sources confirming their four children, Conor Jr, Croía, Rían, and Mack, were part of it. There were dancers and fireworks out on the lawn leading into an elegant reception held inside the castle.
Conor, 37, and Dee, 38, first met in a Dublin nightclub nearly two decades ago, with Dee standing by Conor's side through his meteoric rise to becoming one of the world's most successful athletes. The former dual-weight UFC champion has often spoken about her vital role in his life.
“Dee is my savior,” he had said. “If she didn’t exist, I’d not be doing it. This is all for her.” Her commitment comes after a tumultuous year for Conor, who capped off 2025 marrying his “ride-or-die”. The couple got engaged back in August 2020 and have since been staples of the public eye as parents and partners.
Vatican weddings are, of course, rare and necessitate special arrangements, giving an even greater exclusivity to the high-profile nuptials. There were reports that the chapel was decorated with thousands of white roses, and a string quartet and a 10-piece choir performed during the wedding ceremony.
It is after years of planning on and off, but the long-awaited marriage has finally sealed the couple's union in celebration of a partnership dating before Conor's fame.