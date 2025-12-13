Why is this Singapore National Museum exhibition on collectible figures going viral?

The SkullPanda Cage-Uuncage Showcase is designed as a multi-sensory, immersive art exhibition based on the character created by Chinese artist Xiong Miao (founder of North Studio). Currently being held at the National Museum of Singapore, the show is the international debut of the showcase and features large-scale art installations, interactive zones and a Singapore-exclusive installation inspired by local bird-singing culture.
Following its successful run in Shanghai, The showcase explores the tension between freedom and confinement, reflecting on the possibilities and dilemmas of choice through a journey across various installations. It's based on the themes and aesthetics of the SkullPanda The Paradox Series collectible figures.
The core of the ticketed exhibition is divided into six major themes of everyday life such as Emotion, Fortune, Rules, Exploration, Life and Direction. But the experience begins at The Key. Reflecting on boundaries between reality and infinite possibilities, it features fragmented mirrors and keys, viewed through a glowing, lock-shaped peephole.
A special section paying homage to Singapore's traditional bird singing pastime, a community hobby. Suspended bird cages hold original prototype figurines from The Paradox Series. A video artwork specially created by Xiong Miao is featured, tracing her signature butterfly emblem across familiar Singapore locales before finding its place in the museum.
Large, oversized sculptures and additional fittings are available for public viewing in the Front Lawn and other Level 1 spaces (like the Rotunda) which acts as a teaser to what's inside.
A merchandise zone is located at the Gallery Theatre (Basement Level), accessible only to ticket holders, offering showcase-exclusive items like the Skullpanda Plush Doll-Cage-Uncage and the debut of the POP jewellery line. Strict purchase limits apply (e.g., one piece per ticket holder for certain exclusives).
A separate POP MART pop-up store is located at the Longer Concourse (Level 1), accessible without an exhibition ticket, offering a wider range of general POP MART merchandise.
