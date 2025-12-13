Why is this Singapore National Museum exhibition on collectible figures going viral?

Following its successful run in Shanghai, The showcase explores the tension between freedom and confinement, reflecting on the possibilities and dilemmas of choice through a journey across various installations. It's based on the themes and aesthetics of the SkullPanda The Paradox Series collectible figures.

The core of the ticketed exhibition is divided into six major themes of everyday life such as Emotion, Fortune, Rules, Exploration, Life and Direction. But the experience begins at The Key. Reflecting on boundaries between reality and infinite possibilities, it features fragmented mirrors and keys, viewed through a glowing, lock-shaped peephole.