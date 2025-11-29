Artist Radhika Khimji’s ongoing solo in Kolkata is all about reading between the lines

One look at Radhika Khimji’s ongoing solo collection pieces and you would see a dark or barren colour palette, complete with blacks, greys, ochres and maroons. But what stands out are the hundreds and thousands of intricate smaller white brushstrokes and connected embroideries, one line at a time, painstakingly put together, to create an unforgettable highlight effect which brings a whole new layer of meaning to the artworks and imprints it on the minds of the viewer.
Khimji’s exhibition, The Line in Time is on display at Experimenter- Hindusthan Road. It creates a new visual language over paintings, sculpture and installations through this layered mark-making technique only to re-imagine aspects of geographies and abstraction of the environment. Through this technique of art, her works challenge the progress of time and start a dialogue between architecture and gesture.
The very first thought that comes to mind is about time itself. While one commonly talks about time as a circular phenomenon, the name of the exhibition, depicts it linear. From it stemmed up the artists’ perception of time as indeed circular or linear narratives. She responds, “I think I kind of see it in fragments but I play with words with the title. The Line in Time is playing with the words - timeline and space.”
She further elucidates and that brings one’s attention to the position of the artworks, actually placed such, that it uses the gallery space itself to further the artistic conversation. She mentions, “The shapes kind of migrate from each other. Like there are circles placed in different artworks in the hall which kind of meets the linearity. It’s like geometry working within and weaving through the space.”
If you look closely at the works, you would clearly notice the various shapes which correspond to geographical formations. The careful use of the hollowed courtyard also features a fish motif, something that catches the eye instantly upon entering the exhibition. With shapes like triangular mountains, fish motifs, brush strokes which depict the irregularities of the terrains and colours which often portray the barrenness, one cannot minus the use of nature imagery in the artworks.
When asked about it, she mentions, “I make work about how we are connected to this planet. How do we ingest the planet or how does the planet ingest us? And this relationship we have with the place.” This signifies the deeper relation the artist has with nature and it definitely reflects in her artworks.
The Line in Time is on display at Experimenter- Hindusthan Road till January 3, 2026
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.