Art Magnum hosts dual exhibitions by Vrindavan Solanki and K Muralidharan

From K Muralidharan’s extremely vibrant pieces of art to a more muted collection by Vrindavan Solanki, the newest art exhibition organised by Art Magnum at Bikaner House, spotlights two very distinct, yet veteran voices in the world of art. Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya the display unites the works of two well-known artists coming from very different creative backgrounds and practices.
Bhattacharya mentions, “What connects these two artists is not style but sensibility. They draw from the same cultural memory even though their expressions are entirely different. Solanki seeks contemplation through silence. Muralidharan seeks expression through colour and myth. Yet both reflect the same civilisational continuity that lies at the heart of Indian thought.”
What is interesting is that both artists rest their works deep in Indian tradition. Solanki delves in contemplative and figurative artworks which are often minimalistic and yet through interpretation gives space to emotions and unspoken narratives. His visual language is most often seeped in the cultural roots of Gujarat. According to him, “For me art is not about what is seen outside. It is about what is felt within. The figures I paint are not people in the physical sense. They are moments of thought and emotion. They belong to a world of stillness which I have carried with me since childhood.”
Muralidharan’s works draw from the peacefulness and aesthetics of Tamil Nadu touching upon folk, mythology, philosophy and memory. His world is one where ancient stories come together and present itself for the modern viewer. He reflects, “My paintings come from stories that have lived with us for generations. These stories are not old. They are alive. They shape how we imagine the world. When I paint, I feel I am entering a space where the divine, the human and the natural world speak to one another.”
Although different in inspiration, medium, and even thought, the string that binds the works of both the artists is the evolution of the past into the present and how each co-exist with the other today.
What: Exhibition of works by Vrindavan Solanki and K. Muralidharan
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, New Delhi
When: till December 3, 2026
