Art Magnum hosts dual exhibitions by Vrindavan Solanki and K Muralidharan

Bhattacharya mentions, “What connects these two artists is not style but sensibility. They draw from the same cultural memory even though their expressions are entirely different. Solanki seeks contemplation through silence. Muralidharan seeks expression through colour and myth. Yet both reflect the same civilisational continuity that lies at the heart of Indian thought.”

What is interesting is that both artists rest their works deep in Indian tradition. Solanki delves in contemplative and figurative artworks which are often minimalistic and yet through interpretation gives space to emotions and unspoken narratives. His visual language is most often seeped in the cultural roots of Gujarat. According to him, “For me art is not about what is seen outside. It is about what is felt within. The figures I paint are not people in the physical sense. They are moments of thought and emotion. They belong to a world of stillness which I have carried with me since childhood.”