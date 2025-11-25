Shailesh B.R.’s ongoing exhibition in Delhi showcases kinetic machines exploring the mysteries of art and tech

After having exhibited at the Daejeon Museum of Art, South Korea; Colomboscope, Sri Lanka and Abu Dhabi; and the Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa; Shailesh returns to New Delhi with seven kinetic installations. These are accompanied by works on paper and notes which help in filling the gap between the display and its understanding. These notes help one understand the artist’s mind more closely through either actualized facts or invented reality.

Curator Mario D’ Souza, through the introductory exhibition essay states, “Across Shailesh B.R.’s practice, the sacred and the speculative converge in acts of questioning. His machines, myths, and metaphors do not offer certainty but open thresholds between the human and the more than human; the ancient and the algorithmic. Shailesh recalibrates the inherited as critical sites of reflection on belief, agency, and survival in this age of extreme exhaustion. Thinking, like faith, is not a closed circuit but a constant, alive process of attunement.”