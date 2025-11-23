Sohrab Hura’s twin exhibitions in Kolkata show his artistic range and image perception

With a double opening of his artworks and photographs, one can, not just see the diverse range of interpretation by Delhi-based artist Sohrab Hura but also soak in the various perceptions about memory, identity, and metaphors hidden in seemingly everyday instances captured through art.

Under the thick foliage

The Forest, exhibited at Experimenter – Ballygunge Place spans over five galleries comprising paintings, installations and a film. Hura focuses on the socio-economic, emotional and the political through everyday ordinariness in his works. Upon entering the gallery, the first body of work is clubbed together under Disappeared and The Forest. While many of the paintings depict loss and separation, the India debut of his film Disappeared is a distorted shot of a forest tent and as time progresses one can feel the malleability of perspective through distance.

The rest of the three galleries include works under Ghosts in My Sleep, The Forest, Things Felt but not quite expressed and Timelines. What sets his works apart are the titles being hand-written on the walls of the gallery, a feat which makes it more humane and closer to the viewer. Colourful, layered, and rooted in simplicity, each of the frames has multiple stories.

While a portrait of my father as a young man makes us stop and ponder about the youth of our parents; Fireflies, takes us back to a canvas which reminds one of Van Gogh’s palette; and a painting like Sunday Mornings is all about capturing the laziness to get up from the bed, not only for the humans but also the furry companions who also like to take it slow. Hura states, “I need the forest to escape to which gives me physical distance from the works that I have made. A lot of my work actually happens there, in the non-physical realm.”