Artist Arunava Mondal’s solo show at Tejas Art Gallery, Kolkata delves between light and shadow

Artist Arunava Mondal’s solo exhibition Ambient Landscapes delves into the quiet intervals between light and shadow, between memory and sensation. Wandering through remote terrains, Mondal immerses himself in the stillness of his surroundings, fermenting them within him until they resurface as colour, rhythm, and form. His compositions hover in a liminal space between the seen and the sensed, the remembered and the imagined. Hints of horizon, reflections of water, or the trace of distant landforms appear only to dissolve again, leaving behind atmospheres rather than topographies.

Mondal is an intuitive artist who builds his surfaces in translucent layers, allowing pigments to breathe and intermingle like shifting light. Abstraction, for Mondal, is a natural extension of his engagement with nature, a means of articulating its essence rather than its appearance. His works possess the lyricism of music and the meditative stillness of silence. We sit with the artist for a conversation around his work.