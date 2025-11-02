As Gallery Sanskriti turns 35, here’s celebrating its evolution through a multi-artist curated show, Through Echoes & Tides, in Kolkata

Ambica Beri’s Gallery Sanskriti is celebrating 35 years of its inception with the exhibition, Through Echoes & Tides. The expo, curated by artist Radhika Agarwala, is a powerful curatorial vision, and it brings together masterpieces by artists such as Jayasri Burman, Paresh Maity, and Jogen Chowdhury in a collaborative display.
Throwing light on the same, Radhika tells us, “I saw the space and thought of a river, how it contains memory, knowledge, and history.” The celebration also features the concurrent show, The Excavator Etchings, curated by Paula Sengupta. Interestingly, this is Radhika Agarwala’s first curatorial venture. “The title Through Echoes & Tides comes from my personal memory since my roots are in West Bengal as well. I had selected some of the contemporary artists whose works, I thought, would merge with the modern collection. And Ambica’s works too talk about that journey from modern to contemporary to Art Ichol collection, which includes rural community artists.”
Talking about her sculpture on display called, Beneath the Ashes, We Were Trees, she says, “I made this sculpture using the lost-wax casting method (which starts with a wax model to create a mold). I began by using found natural objects, and these pieces represent witnesses to forest fires. Living in Goa, my work focuses on preservation and caring for the environment.”
Sudipta Das explains that her sculptures are made from hanji paper. “I use hanji paper from South Korea. I learned the hanji doll-making technique during my residency and adapted it for my sculptures. Hanji is made from mulberry fibre and dyed with natural colours. I prepare the original papers before using them. On display is Thread of Belongings, which explores themes of migration, separation, and displacement.”
Shalina Vichitra, on the other hand, shines the spotlight on her work, Halfway Between Black and White. “I explore the concept of shelter and how individuals experience space. This piece is made of glazed stoneware. For me, a home is more than just four walls; it’s a repository of memories and experiences.”
Ambica Beri adds the finishing touch, “I am working with contemporary artists and reinventing myself with time.” The exhibition showcases the works of Gallery Sanskriti, Art Ichol , and Kaee Contemporary together under one roof.
Till November 18, at Kolkata Centre for Creativity.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.