Art

As Gallery Sanskriti turns 35, here’s celebrating its evolution through a multi-artist curated show, Through Echoes & Tides, in Kolkata

Through Echoes & Tides is on at Kolkata Centre for Creativity till November 18
Through Echoes & Tides
Sculptures by various artists on display at Through Echoes & TidesPritam Sarkar
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Ambica Beri’s Gallery Sanskriti is celebrating 35 years of its inception with the exhibition, Through Echoes & Tides. The expo, curated by artist Radhika Agarwala, is a powerful curatorial vision, and it brings together masterpieces by artists such as Jayasri Burman, Paresh Maity, and Jogen Chowdhury in a collaborative display.

Throwing light on the same, Radhika tells us, “I saw the space and thought of a river, how it contains memory, knowledge, and history.” The celebration also features the concurrent show, The Excavator Etchings, curated by Paula Sengupta. Interestingly, this is Radhika Agarwala’s first curatorial venture. “The title Through Echoes & Tides comes from my personal memory since my roots are in West Bengal as well. I had selected some of the contemporary artists whose works, I thought, would merge with the modern collection. And Ambica’s works too talk about that journey from modern to contemporary to Art Ichol collection, which includes rural community artists.”

Beneath the Ashes, We Were Trees (L) and Radhika Agarwala, artist and curator (R) of Through Echoes & Tides
Beneath the Ashes, We Were Trees (L) and Radhika Agarwala, artist and curator (R) of Through Echoes & TidesPritam Sarkar

Talking about her sculpture on display called, Beneath the Ashes, We Were Trees, she says, “I made this sculpture using the lost-wax casting method (which starts with a wax model to create a mold). I began by using found natural objects, and these pieces represent witnesses to forest fires. Living in Goa, my work focuses on preservation and caring for the environment.”

Displays at the exhibition
Thread of Belongings (L) and Sudipta Das (R) at Through Echoes & TidesPritam Sarkar

Sudipta Das explains that her sculptures are made from hanji paper. “I use hanji paper from South Korea. I learned the hanji doll-making technique during my residency and adapted it for my sculptures. Hanji is made from mulberry fibre and dyed with natural colours. I prepare the original papers before using them. On display is Thread of Belongings, which explores themes of migration, separation, and displacement.”

Gallery Sanskriti celebrates 35 years with a multi-artist curation at KCC
Halfway Between Black and White (L) and Shalina Vichitra (R)Pritam Sarkar

Shalina Vichitra, on the other hand, shines the spotlight on her work, Halfway Between Black and White. “I explore the concept of shelter and how individuals experience space. This piece is made of glazed stoneware. For me, a home is more than just four walls; it’s a repository of memories and experiences.”

Through Echoes & Tides
The Grand Egyptian Museum opens, uniting 5,000 years of civilisation under one roof
Ambica Beri founded Gallery Sanskriti 35 years ago
Ambica Beri, founder Gallery Sanskriti Pritam Sarkar

Ambica Beri adds the finishing touch, “I am working with contemporary artists and reinventing myself with time.” The exhibition showcases the works of Gallery Sanskriti, Art Ichol , and Kaee Contemporary together under one roof.

Till November 18, at Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Through Echoes & Tides
DAG’s The Babu & the Bazaar at Kolkata showcases the journey of the 19th and early 20th century Pats and oil on canvas
Kolkata
art exhibition

Related Stories

No stories found.