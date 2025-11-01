The Grand Egyptian Museum opens, uniting 5,000 years of civilisation under one roof

After twenty years of planning and construction, Egypt has officially opened the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) — the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilisation. Located near the Giza Pyramids, the $1 billion complex now stands as both a cultural tribute and a cornerstone in Egypt’s ambitious bid to revive tourism and its struggling economy.

Where past meets present: inside Egypt’s long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum

Saturday’s inauguration drew global attention, with world leaders, monarchs and dignitaries attending the grand opening. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi described the museum as a symbol of “the genius of ancient Egyptians and the creativity of modern Egyptians,” calling it a landmark that will enrich global culture and knowledge.

Construction of the museum began in 2005 but was repeatedly delayed by political upheaval and financial challenges. Now, after years of limited previews, GEM is finally ready to welcome visitors — offering an unprecedented glimpse into Egypt’s past.

The museum houses over 50,000 artefacts spanning Egypt’s ancient history, from prehistoric times to the Roman period. Designed with a striking triangular glass façade echoing the nearby pyramids, the building features 24,000 square metres of permanent exhibition space. From its vast atrium, a sweeping six-storey staircase lined with colossal statues leads visitors to the main galleries, with views stretching to the Giza Plateau.