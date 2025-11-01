The Grand Egyptian Museum opens, uniting 5,000 years of civilisation under one roof

After twenty years of planning and construction, Egypt has officially opened the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) — the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilisation. Located near the Giza Pyramids, the $1 billion complex now stands as both a cultural tribute and a cornerstone in Egypt’s ambitious bid to revive tourism and its struggling economy.
Saturday’s inauguration drew global attention, with world leaders, monarchs and dignitaries attending the grand opening. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi described the museum as a symbol of “the genius of ancient Egyptians and the creativity of modern Egyptians,” calling it a landmark that will enrich global culture and knowledge.
Construction of the museum began in 2005 but was repeatedly delayed by political upheaval and financial challenges. Now, after years of limited previews, GEM is finally ready to welcome visitors — offering an unprecedented glimpse into Egypt’s past.
The museum houses over 50,000 artefacts spanning Egypt’s ancient history, from prehistoric times to the Roman period. Designed with a striking triangular glass façade echoing the nearby pyramids, the building features 24,000 square metres of permanent exhibition space. From its vast atrium, a sweeping six-storey staircase lined with colossal statues leads visitors to the main galleries, with views stretching to the Giza Plateau.
Among its twelve major galleries, the museum’s crowning jewel is the King Tutankhamun collection — 5,000 pieces displayed together in full for the first time since British archaeologist Howard Carter unearthed the boy pharaoh’s tomb in 1922. “Why this museum is so important, and everyone is waiting for the opening?” asked famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass. “Because of Tutankhamun.”
The collection includes Tutankhamun’s golden mask, his gilded sarcophagus, funeral beds, chariots, and the intricate treasures that captured the world’s imagination a century ago. Hawass called it the museum’s masterpiece — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for visitors to experience Egypt’s most iconic discovery in its entirety.
To improve accessibility, the government has overhauled the surrounding area, building new roads, a metro station, and even a nearby airport — Sphinx International — just 40 minutes from the site. The museum is also linked to the pyramids via a pedestrian bridge and electric vehicles for easy access.
Beyond its cultural ambition, the GEM is a key part of Egypt’s plan to revitalise tourism, a sector that accounts for nearly 8% of its GDP. Despite years of political unrest, the pandemic, and the fallout from global conflicts, Egypt recorded 15.7 million visitors in 2024 — its highest ever — and aims to attract 30 million annually by 2032.
As the Grand Egyptian Museum opens its doors to the public on Tuesday, it signals not only the preservation of Egypt’s ancient wonders but also a bold step toward its future — where history itself becomes the nation’s greatest attraction.