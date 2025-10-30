Dubai is set to open a brand new Museum of Art over the Creek!

With every blink of an eye, Dubai has something new to offer. And Dubai Museum of Art is the newest cultural landmark that has been announced and is in the planning/ development phase. Announced on October 25, 2025, by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the new destination will be developed on the waters of Dubai Creek, designed to appear to float above the water.
Designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, a Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate, the project is being developed by the Al-Futtaim Group (specifically, led by Abdulla Al Futtaim and Omar Al Futtaim). The design is inspired by the sea and the pearl, symbolising Dubai’s maritime heritage. Its curved shell encloses a circular exhibition hall and a central cylindrical opening allows natural light to cascade through, evoking a pearl’s shimmer.
It is planned to rise five stories above the water. It will feature flexible exhibition galleries on the first and second floors. The third floor is expected to house a restaurant and a VIP lounge. Ground and basement levels will accommodate support facilities.
New & shiny
The museum is envisioned as a global platform for both modern and contemporary art (regional and international) and a hub for cultural dialogue, educational programs, artist talks, workshops and events. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion projected within three years, but an official completion or opening date is yet to be announced.
Other new attractions in Dubai include Ciel Tower (World’s Tallest Hotel), Black Bunny Indoor Theme Park and Real Madrid World at Dubai Parks and Resorts. Lost World Aquarium has undergone a massive transformation and re-opened as a fully reimagined, immersive experience with new chambers, technology and marine life.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels