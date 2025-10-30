Dubai is set to open a brand new Museum of Art over the Creek!

New & shiny

The museum is envisioned as a global platform for both modern and contemporary art (regional and international) and a hub for cultural dialogue, educational programs, artist talks, workshops and events. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion projected within three years, but an official completion or opening date is yet to be announced.

Other new attractions in Dubai include Ciel Tower (World’s Tallest Hotel), Black Bunny Indoor Theme Park and Real Madrid World at Dubai Parks and Resorts. Lost World Aquarium has undergone a massive transformation and re-opened as a fully reimagined, immersive experience with new chambers, technology and marine life.