DAG’s The Babu & the Bazaar at Kolkata showcases the journey of the 19th and early 20th century Pats and oil on canvas

The artworks are a splendid mix of local artists of the time and travelling ones who had come to the city during the early decades of colonisation. Interestingly, most of these artists showed a common stance by either painting in watercolours or oils and were part of the printing press. In most of the social drawings, men and women have been portrayed as living lavish lives through just their looks.

Elaborate gold and red sarees to crowns, earrings, anklets, and necklaces on women, and men donning dhoti-kurtas in what seems to be a race to better their rivals. Even the mistresses have good taste in stringed instruments, flowers, paan and more. The mythological paintings, mostly commissioned by the Gujarati and Marwari communities who had settled in Calcutta to do business, depict Yashoda in traditional Gujarati costumes in vibrant colours. The section of reverse-glass paintings from another country only places the emphasis on the importance the pats had gained- that they were successful in inspiring other art forms beyond boundaries.