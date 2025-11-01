Bengal Biennale announces curators for its second edition commencing in 2026-2027

The debut held in the twin centres of Kolkata and Santiniketan was curated by Siddharth Sivakumar. As he steps down for this edition from his curatorial position, he reflects on the grand debut, “when we first imagined the Bengal Biennale it was never meant to be a fixed idea but a seed of possibilities that would draw from Bengal soil from its past and present and grow in ways that none of us could really predict.”

Trustee Jeet Banerjee at the onset mentioned the criteria for having the curators on board. He mentions, “The primary condition was that the curator had to be from Kolkata. There is enough curatorial talent in the state and Bengal Biennale gives them a platform to showcase their talent too. Moreover the Biennale is not a copy of other biennale’s but an original platform focussing on the talents available here.”