Inside Premalatha Seshadri's exhibition, The White House by the Sea, in Chennai

“I would like viewers who visit this exhibition to question everything that they see on the walls,” she urges. “What do you see? How do you see? Are you unable to address yourself to the art? React anyway.” Her invitation is not just to view but to truly perceive, to meet the works halfway in silence.

Even the exhibition’s title feels like an extension of her own story. “I am touched by this title to an art review,” she says with a smile. “Neither my name nor the name of my house has been displayed for more than forty years, where I live. Yet people find my home and my studio. Let The White House by the Sea remain a new title to my home.”

Premalatha’s art exists in that liminal space between solitude and connection, sound and silence, reality and reflection. Within the walls of Ashvita’s, it finds a temporary shore — one that invites every viewer to pause, question and see anew.

