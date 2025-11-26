Resonance of the soul showcases a continued narrative through the artworks of 10 international artists

Sharing about the curation and the exhibition itself, Devin mentions, ‘Ahmedabad is emerging as one of India’s most promising design and cultural hubs. Bringing this international art line-up here is not just about exhibiting art- it’s about cultivating dialogue, emotion, and introspection. Each artist reflects a different facet of the human soul,”

Participating artists include Gillie & Marc (Australia/UK), Bobur Ismoilov (Uzbekistan), Timur D. Vatz (Russia), Walera Martynchik (Belarus), Christian Saldert (Finland), Jesus Curiá (Spain), Ulug’bek Yusupov (Uzbekistan), Muzaffar Ali (Egypt), Bakhodir Jalal (Uzbekistan), and Simon Max Bannister (UK).

What makes the curation intriguing is the fact that the displays, albeit from different artists, on different media and showcasing different thought process, are well connected with one another, which makes the narrative continue in linearity, rather than ending up in a comparison. While Ahmed Magdy and Timur D’Vatz re-imagine mythic archetypes and symbols from the culture and convert them into time portals which connect the realism of history and imagination, Bobur Ismailov and Jesus Curia depict terrains that portray the ebb and flow of human solitude and emotions.