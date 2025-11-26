Resonance of the soul showcases a continued narrative through the artworks of 10 international artists
The Bespoke Art Gallery is currently displaying the artworks of 10 International artists, carefully curated by Devin Gawarvala. These artworks transcend territories, traditions and time and showcase various themes like mythology, memory, identity and emotion. Most of these artworks have done the rounds of international shows and fairs and are now on display in Ahmedabad as part of the group exhibition, Resonance of the Soul.
Why should Resonance of the soul be your next artistic stop in Ahmedabad?
Sharing about the curation and the exhibition itself, Devin mentions, ‘Ahmedabad is emerging as one of India’s most promising design and cultural hubs. Bringing this international art line-up here is not just about exhibiting art- it’s about cultivating dialogue, emotion, and introspection. Each artist reflects a different facet of the human soul,”
Participating artists include Gillie & Marc (Australia/UK), Bobur Ismoilov (Uzbekistan), Timur D. Vatz (Russia), Walera Martynchik (Belarus), Christian Saldert (Finland), Jesus Curiá (Spain), Ulug’bek Yusupov (Uzbekistan), Muzaffar Ali (Egypt), Bakhodir Jalal (Uzbekistan), and Simon Max Bannister (UK).
What makes the curation intriguing is the fact that the displays, albeit from different artists, on different media and showcasing different thought process, are well connected with one another, which makes the narrative continue in linearity, rather than ending up in a comparison. While Ahmed Magdy and Timur D’Vatz re-imagine mythic archetypes and symbols from the culture and convert them into time portals which connect the realism of history and imagination, Bobur Ismailov and Jesus Curia depict terrains that portray the ebb and flow of human solitude and emotions.
Bakhodir Jalal and Ulugbek Yusupov imagine the vastness of the cultural and national monumental identities through modern-day idioms while Evelyne Brader-Frank uses the sensual femininity and channels it into abstract grace. Chaos, order, freedom and spiritual dimensions converge in the works of Walera Martynchik. Evoking environmental consciousness Gillie & Marc further broaden the dialogue to look both outward and inward focusing on the soul as an integral part of the world it inhabits.
Through the remarkable works of these artists, the Gallery turns a new page in contemporary art and exposes the city to this genre of creativity where interpretation and perception blend into one, leaving room for each work to be envisioned in multiple ways.
What: Resonance of the Soul
Where: Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad
When: till December 18, 2025
