Artist Raj Kishore Gupta upholds folk motifs on resin and wood

This finds direct reflection in the pieces on display where one can easily spot the line-drawings of Warli, or the wilderness motifs of the African and Australian Aboriginal art, the intricacies of the Phulkari and the depiction of simple rural life through Gond. What is even more striking is the fact that each of these folk forms has a very distinct identity and yet Gupta, through his creativity brings them all together on the same platform. Through this he not only showcases his works, but also highlights the community history, rituals, traditions and more of each of the folk forms that he represents.

The artist’s visual language has three very interesting components. First, he works with wood and natural resources like sheesham and kikar slabs. Second, he adapts his own creativity with the imperfections of the natural resources. A crack here or a fissure there actually accentuates his work and levels it up. Third, motifs like butterflies, flowers, trees, animals, geometric patterns etc do not seem to be alienated or representative of one particular kind of folk form. They all come together through the narrative and form one body of work, a dialogue between personal live memories and the nature.