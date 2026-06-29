What happens when an artist stops performing success?

An eight-year gap in an artist's CV usually demands an explanation. Where did they go? Why did they stop? Did the work dry up, or did the opportunities?

UBIK has little interest in those questions. The absence itself has become the work.

UBIK is back with a show that turns the machinery of the art world back on itself

Opening this month at APRE Art House in Mumbai, Gaps In My Resume arrives after the artist's longest period away from exhibiting. The exhibition circles the structures that shape contemporary art rather than the mythology surrounding the artist. Markets, branding, aspiration, institutional etiquette and professional survival all surface here, though rarely in straightforward ways. Brass rusts. Iron corrodes. Familiar materials carry the polished appearance of permanence while quietly revealing their own instability.