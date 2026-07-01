Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey gets official Roblox game ahead of film's release

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey has received its own official Roblox companion game ahead of the film's release. Titled The Odyssey: Defy the Gods, the free-to-play experience lets players step into Odysseus' shoes by sailing across unpredictable seas, gathering resources, solving puzzles, and surviving hazards such as storms and whirlpools. The game also promises a different ocean on every voyage, hinting at procedurally generated or dynamically changing environments.
The Roblox title carries an 18+ age rating because of its depictions of violence and fear, aligning with the film's mature tone. While it may seem unusual for a Roblox game, The Odyssey is an R-rated movie. The release continues a growing Hollywood trend of using user-generated content (UGC) gaming platforms to promote blockbuster films.
Previous titles, including Black Adam and the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, have also launched Roblox experiences as part of their marketing campaigns, with platforms like Fortnite increasingly being used for similar promotions.
The film itself is set to arrive in theatres in just a few weeks and marks Nolan's first directorial effort since Oppenheimer, which dominated the 2023 awards season. Adapted from Homer's legendary poem, The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, and several other high-profile stars.
Advance ticket sales are already underway, though securing seats for the coveted 70mm IMAX screenings has proven difficult due to overwhelming demand. To accommodate more moviegoers, IMAX has added extra screenings through August, giving fans a better chance to experience the film in Nolan's preferred format.