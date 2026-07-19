FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: How much will Argentina and Spain receive?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see the reigning Euro Cup champions Spain take on the reigning Copa America champions at the New Jersey New York Stadium on July 19, 2026 (July 20, 2026 12:30 am IST).

In this historic tournament, which saw 48 teams compete for the biggest prize in football, for the first time ever, there is a $655 million prize pool, which is a 50% increase from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Breakdown of the FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money

On Sunday, Spain and Argentina will meet in the World Cup final. While defending champions Argentina will look forward to for their fourth World Cup trophy, Spain will fight for their second star.