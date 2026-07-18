FIFA World Cup champions to receive customised championship rings

Spain and Argentina will face off each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in a historic clash that will see 19 year-old Lamine Yamal and 39-year-old Lionel Messi share the pitch for the first time ever.

While the two teams will be fighting for football's most special prize, FIFA has announced yet another special memorabilia for the victors: custom championship rings!

FIFA to give championship rings inspired by American sports

Ahead of the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am IST), FIFA has reported that "the champions of the FIFA World Cup will receive custom championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sports traditions to world football".