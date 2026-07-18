FIFA World Cup champions to receive customised championship rings

Spain and Argentina will face off each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in a historic clash that will see 19 year-old Lamine Yamal and 39-year-old Lionel Messi share the pitch for the first time ever.
While the two teams will be fighting for football's most special prize, FIFA has announced yet another special memorabilia for the victors: custom championship rings!
Ahead of the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am IST), FIFA has reported that "the champions of the FIFA World Cup will receive custom championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sports traditions to world football".
With the introduction hydration breaks and the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, fans and critics are already unhappy with how FIFA is drawing inspiration from American sporting traditions and this decision is further confirmation of that belief.
Championship rings are traditionally given to the champions of the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL in America. With the USA as one of the co-hosts of the tournament and the host of the Final in the New York New Jersey Stadium, this new gift for the winning team has stirred conversation.
In the statement, FIFA said, "Besides the iconic trophy and the prestigious gold medals, the winning team will receive, for the first time in a FIFA competition, an additional recognition: personalised championship rings."
The championship rings for the FIFA World Cup winners will be customised for each member and only 2026 pieces will be made, honouring the year of the tournament. Our of them 30 will be given out the players and staff of either Argentina or Spain and the rest 1996 will be up for sale as officially licensed merchandise.
However, the winning team will not receive the customised rings immediately after the Final, FIFA has said. During the prize ceremony, only "the captain and the head coach of the winning team will receive provisional rings to commemorate the occasion. Subsequently, the 30 winners' rings will be custom-made and delivered to their recipients" at a later date.