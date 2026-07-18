FIFA reportedly confirms World Cup Final halftime will last 17 minutes including the show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will take place on July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am IST) between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Football's biggest night will also have an additional attraction this time: the first ever World Cup Final Halftime Show.
There have been a lot of debate around the Halftime Show especially after it was reported that because of the performances, the usual 15-minute halftime in between the two halves, can last upto 30 minutes. However, FIFA has reportedly clarified that the halftime won't be longer than 17 minutes.
The FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show has a stellar line-up featuring Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber as headliners. The introduction of the show has been controversial since many see it as FIFA's attempts to replicate the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
What added fuel to the fire were reports of a lengthier halftime which goes against the Laws of the Game set by the IFAB (the International Football Association Board) which state that the interval should not exceed 15 minutes.
According to reports, the Halftime Show on Sunday is supposed to last for 11-minutes and FIFA has reportedly informed the football federations of the two finalists: Spain and Argentina that the halftime interval on the day of the World Cup Final will last 17 minutes, which is two minutes more than the usual time.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino had announced the Halftime Show back in May in a statement that read, "As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle."