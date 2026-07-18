FIFA reportedly confirms World Cup Final halftime will last 17 minutes including the show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will take place on July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am IST) between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Football's biggest night will also have an additional attraction this time: the first ever World Cup Final Halftime Show.

There have been a lot of debate around the Halftime Show especially after it was reported that because of the performances, the usual 15-minute halftime in between the two halves, can last upto 30 minutes. However, FIFA has reportedly clarified that the halftime won't be longer than 17 minutes.

FIFA reportedly reveals the duration of the World Cup Final halftime

The FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show has a stellar line-up featuring Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber as headliners. The introduction of the show has been controversial since many see it as FIFA's attempts to replicate the Super Bowl Halftime Show.