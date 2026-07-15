FIFA goes against rules with extended World Cup Final half-time break

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is nearing its ends. For the first time ever, the tournament will have a halftime show in the World Cup Final, similar to what happens in NFL's Super Bowl.
Fans have had mixed reaction to this mid-match show during football's biggest game, but FIFA now faces further criticism after announcing that the halftime show will last for 30 minutes, which means, the break will be extended from the usual 15-minutes.
According to Laws of the Game, which are governed by governed by IFAB (the International Football Association Board), football matches cannot have intervals lasting longer than 15 minutes (barring unavoidable circumstances like adverse weather conditions).
However, FIFA is about to break this rule to accommodate the grand Final Halftime Show it has planned on July 19, 2026. While FIFA has not yet confirmed the 30-minute break, the show is expected to last 11 minutes which, together with mid-match analysis and broadcasting obligations will easily extend the 15-minute duration.
The ongoing World Cup has already seen the introduction of three-minute "hydration breaks" in each half, which has extended the total time of matches. With a longer half-time than the usual 15-minute break during the final, it could be the longest final match ever.
Too many breaks and longer matches also impact players. When CONMEBOL had proposed to increase the half-time break to 25 minutes, the IFAB had turned down the request citing "negative impact on player welfare and safety resulting from a longer period of inactivity".
Moreover, the "hydration breaks" are being seen as a ploy to cram in more advertisements by FIFA. This has drawn severe backlash from fans and football pundits alike who feel this is dividing football into quarters, like it happens in America.
FIFA has announced a stellar line-up of artistes set to perform at the much debated Final Halftime Show, which includes World Cup favourite Shakira, BTS, Madonna, Justin Bieber and others. The Final will also be preceded by a Closing Ceremony which will feature stars like Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson and more.
The World Cup Final, football's most-anticipated match will take place this Sunday at the MetLife Stadium, renamed the New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup.
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