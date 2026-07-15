FIFA goes against rules with extended World Cup Final half-time break

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is nearing its ends. For the first time ever, the tournament will have a halftime show in the World Cup Final, similar to what happens in NFL's Super Bowl.

Fans have had mixed reaction to this mid-match show during football's biggest game, but FIFA now faces further criticism after announcing that the halftime show will last for 30 minutes, which means, the break will be extended from the usual 15-minutes.

The FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show to run for 30 minutes

According to Laws of the Game, which are governed by governed by IFAB (the International Football Association Board), football matches cannot have intervals lasting longer than 15 minutes (barring unavoidable circumstances like adverse weather conditions).