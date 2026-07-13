FIFA boss Gianni Infantino teases massive World Cup expansion to 64 teams

Gianni Infantino has revealed that FIFA is considering expanding the World Cup to a massive 64-team format for the 2030 tournament. The ongoing 2026 tournament across Canada, Mexico and the USA marked the very first time the competition featured 48 teams, moving away from the traditional 32-team setup that had been in place since 1998. Whilst initial plans for the expansion faced heavy criticism from pundits who feared it would dilute the quality of the competition, Gianni has branded the current edition a huge success.
Speaking to Swiss media outlet Blue Sport, Gianni defended the inclusive format and highlighted the incredible performance of emerging footballing nations. He noted that smaller countries have completely upended expectations, with standout performances from teams like Cape Verde and DR Congo.
“Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup,” Gianni said. He added that if smaller countries are not given a platform, they will lack the vital incentive to keep improving. He pointed directly to the sensational run of African nations during the 2026 tournament, where nine out of ten teams from the continent successfully reached the knockout stages.
The proposed move to 64 teams will be formally examined and discussed by the relevant FIFA committees after the conclusion of the current tournament. With only Argentina, England, France and Spain left fighting in the semi-finals, attention is already turning to how a 64-team tournament would work logistically.
The 2030 World Cup is already set to be an ambitious multi-continent affair, with opening centenary matches scheduled in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay before the bulk of the tournament moves to Morocco, Portugal and Spain. An expansion could mean the South American hosts look after full four-team groups rather than just hosting one standalone match each.