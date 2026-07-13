FIFA boss Gianni Infantino teases massive World Cup expansion to 64 teams

Gianni Infantino has revealed that FIFA is considering expanding the World Cup to a massive 64-team format for the 2030 tournament. The ongoing 2026 tournament across Canada, Mexico and the USA marked the very first time the competition featured 48 teams, moving away from the traditional 32-team setup that had been in place since 1998. Whilst initial plans for the expansion faced heavy criticism from pundits who feared it would dilute the quality of the competition, Gianni has branded the current edition a huge success.

More teams, more drama

Speaking to Swiss media outlet Blue Sport, Gianni defended the inclusive format and highlighted the incredible performance of emerging footballing nations. He noted that smaller countries have completely upended expectations, with standout performances from teams like Cape Verde and DR Congo.