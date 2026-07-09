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FIFA 2026: Who is Switzerland’s Gregor Kobel? Watch the video
Gregor Kobel’s World Cup 2026 heroics have made him a standout name in football. Discover the Swiss goalkeeper’s journey, career, and net worth.
Gregor Kobel has emerged as one of the standout stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026. After a Player of the Match performance against Colombia, the Swiss goalkeeper is winning praise for his crucial saves and commanding presence. Watch the video to know more about his career, journey, and estimated net worth.
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