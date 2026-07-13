Shamita Shetty recalls doctor telling her to get pregnant to cure endometriosis, says ‘where do I find a man?’

Shamita Shetty has never been shy about sharing her endometriosis journey, and in a new podcast appearance she's added an unexpectedly funny footnote to it: apparently, at least one doctor's fix for her condition was simple — get pregnant.
The actor appeared on Soha Ali Khan's YouTube talk show All About Her, alongside her gynecologist Dr. Neeta Warty, for an episode built around raising awareness of endometriosis — why it’s underdiagnosed, how it shows up in the body, and what treatment actually looks like. Partway through, Soha turned the conversation to a fear many women with the condition carry: that it will make it harder for them to have children. She noted that doctors often tell women with PCOS or endometriosis that having a baby will cure the condition, and asked Shamita whether that fear had been part of her own experience.
Shamita didn't hesitate. “It's endometriosis. Have a baby, it’s a cure. The doctor said that to me, and I said, ‘Okay! Where do I find a man?’” she recalled, turning what could have been a frustrating moment into a punchline.
It's a funnier version of a complaint that shows up constantly in endometriosis communities. Surveys of patients have found that a large majority of women with the condition say a healthcare provider has told them, at some point, to get pregnant as a way to manage or treat it — despite there being no solid evidence that pregnancy actually reduces endometriosis or its symptoms. Doctors and researchers increasingly flag this as a persistent myth, not medical advice grounded in evidence.
Shamita was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2024 and underwent laparoscopic surgery for it that year, later crediting Dr. Warty and her general physician for pushing to find the actual cause of pain she'd been living with for years. On the podcast, she also walked through how long it took to get properly diagnosed — describing symptoms that were initially dismissed after routine tests came back normal, and how those symptoms overlapped confusingly with early perimenopause.
Her "where do I find a man?" line landed as comic relief, but it pointed at something real: the gap between glib advice and what women with endometriosis actually need, which is accurate diagnosis, real treatment options, and doctors who take chronic pain seriously the first time it's mentioned.