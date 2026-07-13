Shamita Shetty recalls doctor telling her to get pregnant to cure endometriosis, says ‘where do I find a man?’

Shamita Shetty has never been shy about sharing her endometriosis journey, and in a new podcast appearance she's added an unexpectedly funny footnote to it: apparently, at least one doctor's fix for her condition was simple — get pregnant.

Shamita Shetty recalls bizarre endometriosis ‘cure’ advice

The actor appeared on Soha Ali Khan's YouTube talk show All About Her, alongside her gynecologist Dr. Neeta Warty, for an episode built around raising awareness of endometriosis — why it’s underdiagnosed, how it shows up in the body, and what treatment actually looks like. Partway through, Soha turned the conversation to a fear many women with the condition carry: that it will make it harder for them to have children. She noted that doctors often tell women with PCOS or endometriosis that having a baby will cure the condition, and asked Shamita whether that fear had been part of her own experience.