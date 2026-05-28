Shamita Shetty hits back at troll questioning her single status

The first comment shared by the Mohabbatein actress read, “Aapki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi. (You have grown old now; you are not the same as before).” Giving a biffing reply, Shamita penned, "Yes." She further added that it is natural to look different with time.

"Yes I will look different.. Things change with time, it's the natural way of life..nothing stays forever including physical appearance! BUT For my age I'm healthy, fit and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almight has given me...n that's all that matters to me.(sic)."

Shamita further went on to share the second comment, which said, “Agar shaadi time par kar leti toh aapke bache aaj bade ho gaye hote. (If you had gotten married on time, your children would have grown up by now).