Soha Ali Khan recalls how Sharmila Tagore’s lung cancer diagnosis brought them closer

She said, “My mother and I were never the kind to say ‘I love you’ to each other on the phone. In fact, when she told me she had been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer, she said it was because we don’t express ourselves enough, and that we must communicate more as a family.”

Soha added, “She had read a book that spoke about the importance of expressing emotions. We were never very demonstrative, you know, like some families are.”

Opening up about emotional expression within families, Soha Ali Khan shared, “People from that generation also didn’t really know how to express their love. Perhaps people back then were not as expressive.”