Bridging East and West: New Chinoiserie lighting collection adds exotic elegance to contemporary interiors

The range features hand-painted cobalt blue bird and floral motifs on white ceramic, crafted into statement pendants and elegant table lamps. Inspired by classic porcelain traditions, these pieces make striking additions to modern homes. One of the biggest advantages is that each piece works beautifully across minimalist, coastal, and eclectic interiors.

“It’s a strong décor feature highlighting craftsmanship, cultural influence, and statement lighting trends. Each pendant and table lamp in the collection features hand-painted bird and floral motifs rendered in classic cobalt blue on luminous white ceramic,” says Kunal Rohatgi of Fos Lighting. The designs draw from centuries-old porcelain traditions—graceful cranes mid-flight, peonies in full bloom, and delicate vines that seem to grow before your eyes. The collection ranges from spherical pendants with whimsical bird prints to elegant bell-shaped table lamps, each piece balancing ornate craftsmanship with clean, contemporary silhouettes.