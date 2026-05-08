Bridging East and West: New Chinoiserie lighting collection adds exotic elegance to contemporary interiors

Chinoiserie is a brilliant way to bring exoticism, luxury, and timeless charm to interiors. It is a European decorative style—a fusion of Eastern and Western design—that imitates the art and aesthetics of China, Japan, and other Asian countries. It was particularly popular from the latter half of the 18th to the mid-19th century. With its latest Chinoiserie Charm collection, Fos Lighting proves that this style will always be in trend.
Inside the growing appeal of Chinoiserie-inspired lighting
The range features hand-painted cobalt blue bird and floral motifs on white ceramic, crafted into statement pendants and elegant table lamps. Inspired by classic porcelain traditions, these pieces make striking additions to modern homes. One of the biggest advantages is that each piece works beautifully across minimalist, coastal, and eclectic interiors.
“It’s a strong décor feature highlighting craftsmanship, cultural influence, and statement lighting trends. Each pendant and table lamp in the collection features hand-painted bird and floral motifs rendered in classic cobalt blue on luminous white ceramic,” says Kunal Rohatgi of Fos Lighting. The designs draw from centuries-old porcelain traditions—graceful cranes mid-flight, peonies in full bloom, and delicate vines that seem to grow before your eyes. The collection ranges from spherical pendants with whimsical bird prints to elegant bell-shaped table lamps, each piece balancing ornate craftsmanship with clean, contemporary silhouettes.
“Chinoiserie has always represented a bridge between cultures—a celebration of craftsmanship that transcends borders,” says Kunal. “With this collection, we’re not just creating lighting fixtures; we’re preserving an artistic legacy while making it accessible for contemporary homes. Each piece is designed to be a conversation starter—a functional artwork that brings warmth, character, and a sense of heritage into modern spaces.”
This collection thrives in eclectic spaces that embrace contrast. Think Scandinavian minimalism warmed by a single statement pendant, or maximalist interiors where blue and white become the visual anchor.
For serene coastal vibes, pair them with whitewashed walls and natural wood. They also work well in bohemian spaces alongside rattan and macramé. They add character to neutral spaces, and even with modern furniture, these lamps bring warmth and a soft, natural feel. “By introducing Chinoiserie lamps into modern spaces, designers and homeowners alike can infuse their environments with a subtle touch of global culture and historical artistry,” adds Kunal.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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