From woodcraft to Japandi interiors: A thoughtful new furniture edit

Sometimes, a piece of furniture comes along and changes everything around us. Aarambh, the latest furniture collection by Romit Savla’s Mumbai-based studio arm, Objects by Soch, is an invitation to reconsider the quiet power of well-made objects and their power to transform spaces.
The rise of craft-oriented design in India
Aarambh, meaning “beginning”, marks a fresh chapter in the studio’s journey into furniture and lighting design. “The collection reflects the full potential of design thinking and material exploration through thoughtfully crafted furniture and lighting pieces,” says Romit.
The collection features seating, tables, benches and cabinets that balance sculptural clarity with everyday functionality. “Each creation is developed with a deep understanding of scale, proportion, and ergonomics, ensuring both aesthetic harmony and functional comfort.”
At its core, it is also a tribute to the artisans behind it. “Aarambh celebrates karigari—the craftsmanship and skill of the artisans we collaborate with. It brings their expertise and dedication to life through every detail.”
The language of the collection is shaped by materiality. It is an amalgamation of wood, stone, concrete and brass chosen not only for their durability but also for the quiet poetry they bring to a space. “These timeless materials are explored and used in distinctive ways, allowing their unique qualities, textures and strengths to shape the final outcome.”
Among these, brass emerges as a defining accent. Rather than acting as an ornament, it becomes a subtle mediator between materials. “Brass plays a vital role in balancing the visual and material weight of elements like wood and stone. While the solidity of wood and stone grounds each piece, brass introduces warmth and a delicate sheen that softens their presence. Over time, brass develops a natural patina that adds depth and character to the furniture, making each piece age beautifully,” he explains.
Behind these designs are skilled artisans from Rajasthan who come from generations of woodcraft traditions. Using techniques such as inlay work, chiselling, carving, wood bending and turning, they carefully shape each piece with patience and precision, turning raw materials into refined furniture.
Romit imagines the Aarambh collection in homes that value simplicity, natural materials and thoughtful design—from Scandinavian and Japandi interiors to Indian contemporary spaces. In these settings, the pieces blend in easily while allowing the beauty of wood, stone and brass to stand out.
More broadly, the collection reflects a shift taking place within India’s design landscape. “There is a clear movement toward material-driven and craft-oriented design,” Romit observes. “Designers are increasingly allowing materials to express their inherent textures rather than masking them with artificial finishes.”
Prices start at Rs 32,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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