Luxury marble table lamps blend contemporary design with Indian artistry

Table lamps are decorative, task-ready, and impressively versatile all at once. They are the stylish workhorses that function as both accent and centrepiece. Fos Lighting has launched a new collection of marble table lamps that reinterprets India’s stone-craft legacy through contemporary design.
Marble table lamps that double as functional art
Crafted in distinctive marbles such as Green and Brown Bidasar, Black Marquina, and Statuario, the collection highlights natural veining and sculptural forms—ranging from bold chess-inspired designs to softer, minimalist silhouettes.
The lamps pair solid marble with handcrafted textile shades, Kalamkari detailing, and subtle metal accents, creating mood-driven pieces rooted in material integrity and artisanal skill. At its core, the collection celebrates India’s generational marble artisans and enduring design traditions.
Sidharth Rohatgi, design director at Fos Lighting, says the inspiration emerged during his travels to Jaipur and Agra. “I was struck by the timelessness of marble as a material. I was actually looking to buy a dining table for my home, and that’s when the idea truly emerged. When you think about the strength, the carving potential, and the inherent beauty of stone, we realised marble had all these qualities that could translate beautifully into lighting. So we decided to bring it into our collection,” he recalls.
India has a centuries-old relationship with stone—from temple architecture to Mughal inlay work. However, the brand did not want to merely reference this heritage. “We wanted to honour it through contemporary form. The design language is rooted in material integrity and restraint. We’ve worked closely with artisans who carry this generational knowledge, allowing their intuitive understanding of stone to guide the making process,” he shares.
Natural veining plays a significant role in marble, and Fos Lighting has embraced these variations in its design approach. “All our products are handcrafted, irrespective of material or style. We see the veining as the soul of each piece. No two lamps are identical, and that’s intentional. Rather than trying to control or standardise the stone, we design forms that allow the natural patterns to express themselves. That’s what makes each lamp a singular object rather than a mass-produced item,” says Rohatgi.
While each lamp is a showstopper in its own right, the Chess Queen and Chess Knight designs deserve special mention. They bring a sculptural, architectural presence to the collection. “Chess pieces are inherently elegant forms—symbolic, balanced, and carrying a sense of quiet drama. Translating them into marble felt natural. These designs work beautifully as statement pieces in living rooms or studies, where their silhouettes become part of the interior composition even when the lamp isn’t lit.”
The interplay between weight and lightness is central to the collection. Marble provides mass and permanence, while the handcrafted textile shades—some featuring Kalamkari detailing or gold embroidery—introduce softness and tactility. “It’s about creating a dialogue between permanence and warmth. Though we offer several shade options, this contrast prevents the lamps from feeling austere. The light filtered through handcrafted fabric creates an intimate glow that transforms the entire character of the piece. It’s tradition meeting modernity in a very tactile way,” he adds.
Prices start at Rs 5,000. Available online.
