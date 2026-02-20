Luxury marble table lamps blend contemporary design with Indian artistry

Natural veining plays a significant role in marble, and Fos Lighting has embraced these variations in its design approach. “All our products are handcrafted, irrespective of material or style. We see the veining as the soul of each piece. No two lamps are identical, and that’s intentional. Rather than trying to control or standardise the stone, we design forms that allow the natural patterns to express themselves. That’s what makes each lamp a singular object rather than a mass-produced item,” says Rohatgi.

While each lamp is a showstopper in its own right, the Chess Queen and Chess Knight designs deserve special mention. They bring a sculptural, architectural presence to the collection. “Chess pieces are inherently elegant forms—symbolic, balanced, and carrying a sense of quiet drama. Translating them into marble felt natural. These designs work beautifully as statement pieces in living rooms or studies, where their silhouettes become part of the interior composition even when the lamp isn’t lit.”

The interplay between weight and lightness is central to the collection. Marble provides mass and permanence, while the handcrafted textile shades—some featuring Kalamkari detailing or gold embroidery—introduce softness and tactility. “It’s about creating a dialogue between permanence and warmth. Though we offer several shade options, this contrast prevents the lamps from feeling austere. The light filtered through handcrafted fabric creates an intimate glow that transforms the entire character of the piece. It’s tradition meeting modernity in a very tactile way,” he adds.

Prices start at Rs 5,000. Available online.

